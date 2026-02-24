How to Watch Thunder vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are returning home to take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors beat the Thunder on the road in their first meeting of the season, so they will be looking for a series sweep if they can take care of business at home. It won't be easy as the Thunder look for revenge and try to keep their top spot in the Western Conference. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe defends. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Tuesday, February 24

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Thunder vs. Raptors on?

Pistons vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Thunder vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Thunder injury report

• PG Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• SG Ajay Mitchell (OUT - abdomen)

• PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OUT - abdomen)

• SG Jalen Williams (OUT - hamstring)

• C Thomas Sorber (OUT - knee)

Raptors injury report

• PF Scottie Barnes (QUESTIONABLE - personal reasons)

READ MORE: Doc Rivers Gives Glowing Review of Raptors Star

Thunder vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors have won their first two games after the All-Star break by beating the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, but they will now face some real competition in Thunder, the only top six team that Toronto has beaten so far this season.

The Raptors have struggled against some of the top talent in the league, but they have found ways to pull out wins where they can get them. They have been resilient all year long, and now it is time to showcase that when playing against the best teams in the league.

The Raptors will get a bit of a reprieve as the Thunder will be without reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been dealing with an ab strain. Jalen Williams is also out with a hamstring injury, and standout guarding Ajay Mitchell should also be missing the game.

If the Raptors can take advantage of that, they should be able to pull out the win and remain undefeated in the second half of the season.