How to watch, listen and stream Raptors vs. Mavericks
The Toronto Raptors are going into their third game of the season taking on the Dallas Mavericks, who are still searching for their first win.
The Raptors are fresh off of a loss at home against the Milwaukee Bucks while the Mavs surprisingly fell to the Washington Wizards in their own building.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Raptors vs. Mavericks matchup:
Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks
• Date: Sunday, October 26
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
What channel is Raptors vs. Mavericks on?
Raptors vs. Mavericks will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. Mavericks live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors injury report
• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - forearm)
Mavericks injury report
• PG Dante Exum (OUT - knee)
• PG Brandon Williams (OUT - personal reasons)
• C Daniel Gafford (OUT - ankle)
Raptors vs. Mavericks preview
The Raptors have looked strong offensively through the first two games and they will need that to continue against a struggling Mavericks team that has looked a step behind in the first two matchups of the year.
While the Raptors fell to the Bucks in their home opener, there was a lot to like about their game. They were unable to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo, but apart from that, the defense stepped up.
The Raptors defense will have the same task trying to defend the talented Anthony Davis, who has gotten off to a slow start this season. If the Raptors can take advantage of that, they should have a decent shot at pulling off a win.
On offense, the Raptors should try to build off of the strong performance Brandon Ingram had against the Bucks. The former No. 2 overall pick out of Duke scored a team-high 29 points, proving to make an impact for the team.
Ingram is the main variable that is different from this year's team and last year's, so he is an important part of the Raptors' growth. His inclusion in the offense is what could propel the Raptors back to the win column against the Mavs.