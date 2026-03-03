How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

For the fourth time this season, the Toronto Raptors are facing off against the New York Knicks, but the team is hoping for a different result compared to the previous three meetings.

The Raptors fell to the Knicks in late November and again for the NBA Cup quarterfinals in early December. The two teams also met in late January, where the Knicks won by 27 points in front of the Toronto faithful. Now the Raptors will look for their first win again as they take on the Knicks.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the net against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Tuesday, March 3

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Knicks vs. Raptors on?

Knicks vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Knicks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Knicks injury report

• SG Miles McBride (OUT - core muscle surgery)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

Knicks vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors will be playing this game without rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, and that could be an issue for the team. The Raptors have faced off against the Knicks with a couple more casualties in the past, but Murray-Boyles is big for a Raptors matchup against the Knicks.

Murray-Boyles can line up as a defender against several of the Knicks' top offensive playmakers, including Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, and former Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming into this game also with an entry on the injury report in backup guard Miles McBride.

McBride has only played in 35 games for the Knicks this season and hasn't been on the court since late January in a 16-point victory against the Sacramento Kings at home.

The Knicks have proven to be a difficult matchup for the Raptors all season long, as they just have the right pieces in place to be successful against Toronto. The Raptors will need to learn from their mistakes in order to get past their division rival and build some confidence going into the final couple of weeks of the season.