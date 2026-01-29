Raptors Explain Epic Collapse vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after a 119-92 loss to the New York Knicks at home.

The loss came after four straight wins on the road when everything was clicking for the Raptors. However, that wasn't the case when the team got back to Toronto.

The Raptors led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and held the lead for most of the game, but they only managed to score 41 points after halftime while the Knicks nearly eclipsed that total in the third quarter alone. The Knicks dropped 72 in the second half, outscoring the Raptors by 31 points en route to a win.

“I think in the third quarter a little bit, we was trying to match-up hunt a little bit,” Raptors forward Brandon Ingram said postgame via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “We were dribbling at the top of the key, but we weren't moving and coming down, shooting fast shots that can stagnate the offence. We'll look at the film and see what we can do better.”

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the net against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors Can't Hold On vs. Knicks

The Knicks were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so they were perhaps saving their legs in the first half after beating the Sacramento Kings the night before at home, but they were able to find whatever energy they had left in the tank and turn on the jets in the second half.

“They just came out and started attacking us,” Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili said postgame via Grange. “We had a few bad turnovers, a few bad missed shots that led to their easy buckets and it kind of spiralled.”

The Raptors had a chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings with the win, but the loss keeps them at arm's length from the Knicks, who are a game up on Toronto for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors will have more chances against the Knicks later in the season, but this was an opportunity wasted for sure. The Raptors were playing such good basketball over the last week or so. Making the loss sting even more.

The Raptors will look to bounce back when they take on the Orlando Magic tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

