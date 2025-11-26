How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to win their ninth straight game as they host the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers, who have struggled with injuries and the ability to recapture the magic they had a year ago.

The two teams last met on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis, where the Raptors pulled out a 129-115 win. Now, the Raptors are at home, hoping a victory can follow them to Toronto. Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the game:

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, November 26

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Pacers vs. Raptors on?

Pacers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Pacers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pacers injury report

SF Johnny Furphy - out (left ankle sprain), PG Tyrese Haliburton - out (right Achilles tendon tear), SG Quenton Jackson - out (right hamstring strain), SG Kam Jones - out (lower back stress reaction), SF Aaron Nesmith - out (left knee MCL sprain), PF Obi Toppin - out (right foot stress fracture)

Raptors injury report

SF RJ Barrett - questionable (knee sprain)

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard passes the ball while Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are in position to extend their winning streak against the Pacers after beating the Cavaliers 110-99. They have established themselves as a key team to watch going into December and posing as a big threat in the Eastern Conference.

However, they know that they haven't accomplished much, if anything at all, with this win streak.

“There’s nothing to enjoy,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said after the win against the Cavaliers via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat. “There is the next game coming very, very quickly our way. We enjoy each other, we enjoy the journey and it’s the most important thing.”

Despite beating the Pacers earlier in the streak and knowing they are one of the worst teams in the league, the Raptors are not taking them lightly. They know that any team can compete in the NBA on any given night, so they will expect a tough task against the Pacers that they are up for.