How to watch Raptors vs. Bucks, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their road trip as they travel to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors are fresh off of a win against the Miami Heat on the road, while the Bucks lost their last game by 45 points against the Brooklyn Nets. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game between the Raptors and Bucks.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

• Date: Wednesday, December 17

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What channel is Raptors vs. Bucks on?

Raptors vs. Bucks will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Bucks live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

• C Jakob Poeltl (PROBABLE - back)

Bucks injury report

• PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (OUT - calf)

• SG AJ Green (OUT - shoulder)

• PF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - illness

• PG Cole Anthony (QUESTIONABLE - neck)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Bucks preview

The Bucks have been struggling as of late while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out of the lineup with a calf strain. While the Bucks won the game in which Antetokounmpo exited just three minutes into the contest, Milwaukee has only won once in the four games since.

With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks have been involved in several trade rumors about the Greek Freak because a report came out that stated the former MVP and his agent would be discussing his future in the coming weeks.

The Bucks are outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, so the urgency level in the organization is only getting higher. That's why home games like this one against the Raptors are important.

Meanwhile, the Raptors recently broke a four-game losing streak in their win against the Heat. They have been struggling without RJ Barrett in the lineup, but the victory in Miami has sparked some confidence for the group.

The Raptors will look to channel some of that energy that they found in South Beach against the Bucks, who are in a very vulnerable position, especially after their latest loss to the Nets. If they can find a way to pull out a win, that will only continue to contribute to their momentum.

