How to watch Raptors vs. Nets, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are back in action as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in the third matchup of a five-game road trip. The Raptors have already visited the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, coming up with a split on back-to-back nights.

Now, the Raptors head to the Big Apple with a chance to get back in the win column. Here's a look at everything you need to know:

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

• Date: Tuesday, November 11

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

What channel is Raptors vs. Nets on?

Raptors vs. Nets will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Nets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Nets injury report

• C Day'Ron Sharpe (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)

• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas handles the ball against the Houston Rockets. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Nets preview

The Raptors face off against the Nets for the first time this season as the division rivals square off. The Raptors are hoping to get back over .500 after falling to the Sixers on the second night of the team's last back-to-back.

The Raptors have been idle since the weekend, so they hope the rest pays off when they face off against the Nets, who are one of the worst teams in the league. The Nets lost their first seven games of the season before beating the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 5.

Since their win against the Pacers, the Nets have returned to the loss column, falling to the Detroit Pistons and crosstown rival New York Knicks.

While the Nets are one of three teams in the league with a single win, the Raptors cannot fall into the trap. The Raptors can win this game if they execute their game plan well, but the Nets will be hungry, especially after losing to the Knicks by 36 points.

If the Raptors are going to be serious as a playoff contender this season, they will have to win games like this comfortably. A win will prove that the Raptors won't play down to competition, which is important for the future.