How to Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are heading back out on the road to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Raptors and Timberwolves played a close game early last month, and Minnesota came out on top in a two-point win. This time around, Toronto will be looking for revenge as they hope to even the season series. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

• Date: Thursday, March 5

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

What channel is Raptors vs. Timberwolves on?

Raptors vs. Timberwolves will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Raptors vs. Timberwolves live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

Timberwolves injury report

• SF Joe Ingles (OUT - personal reasons)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves preview

The Raptors have lost three of their last four games, coming into a matchup against the Wolves, who are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The three teams the Raptors have lost to in the last week or so have been top-tier playoff contenders in the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks.

These are the types of teams the Raptors have struggled to beat over the course of the season, and it showcases a larger issue going into a possible postseason run.

Getting wins against quality opponents will be something the Raptors have to do in the playoffs, so they need to figure out how to do that before the postseason begins in about a month's time. This game against the Wolves will give the Raptors a strong opportunity to do that.

The Raptors came very close to beating the Wolves a month ago, but they fell short in the final minutes of the game inside Scotiabank Arena. Now they'll have to try to figure out how to get a win on the road in the Target Center, which won't be easy. The Wolves are 21-11 this season at home.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.