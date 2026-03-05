Raptors Have Clear Goal After Knicks Loss

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to move past their latest loss against the New York Knicks by taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

The Raptors scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter in their loss against the Knicks, leaving a bad taste in their mouths following the game.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange

“Some of the stuff that happens (against good teams) has nothing to do with Xs and Os, but it’s about being tougher.

“Last game (against the Knicks) we were up 12, this game we were down two with three minutes to go (actually with 5:50 go; by the three-minute mark the Raptors were down seven). So I wouldn’t say the separation is so far (apart). Learning how to close games is something that they’re doing well right now, and we’re not doing well enough.“

Raptors Feel Frustration After Knicks Loss

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns tries to block a shot attempt by Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In Toronto's three most recent losses at home, they had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. However, the Raptors' execution down the stretch has been poor at best, and that has led to losses that could have been wins.

“I think when we look back at the tape, I think we’ve got to figure out our fourth-quarter execution, exactly what we want to go to,” Brandon Ingram said via Grange.

“I think every time we play a good team, they know exactly what they want to go to in the fourth quarter, and they do it over again and over again. The good thing is we're in, we're in the games, but we got to figure out how to finish the game.”

The Raptors are running out of time to figure out how to get these wins because they are losing their grip on their placement in the Eastern Conference standings. The hope is that the Raptors can find a way to push through and turn some of these losses into victories. If they don't, it will likely lead to an early exit in the playoffs.

The Raptors are back in action as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

