How to watch Wizards vs. Raptors in NBA Cup, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are putting their five-game win streak on the line as they take on the Washington Wizards in their third NBA Cup game.

The Raptors are already 2-0 in NBA Cup play after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks on the road. Now, they return home to Canada to take on the Wizards, who only have one win so far this season. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Friday, November 21

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Wizards vs. Raptors on?

Wizards vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Wizards vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Wizards injury report

• C Marvin Bagley III (OUT - hip)

• C Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wizards vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are winners of five straight games, four of which came on the road, including their latest win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They now find themselves with a chance of increasing their streak to six with a game against the Wizards on the horizon.

The Wizards are in familiar territory in last place in the Eastern Conference. Their 1-13 record is troublesome, especially with 12 of those losses coming consecutively.

The last time the Wizards won came back on Oct. 24 in a 10-point win against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Their last three losses have been by a combined 57 points.

Even though the Raptors should be major favorites, they cannot take the Wizards lightly. The backdrop of the NBA Cup can ramp up the competitiveness, so the Raptors have a chance to fall into a trap game.

In order for the Raptors to prevent that, they have to take the Wizards seriously and execute their game plan. They have done a great job of that during their winning streak, coming out victorious thanks to strong play on both ends of the floor.

If the Raptors can stay consistent, they should be winners of six straight.