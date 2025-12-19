Brandon Ingram reveals Raptors' keys to success amid two-game win streak

After suffering four consecutive losses, the Toronto Raptors' outlook turned grim. However, the team has since turned things around, winning two straight by beating the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to sweep their two-game road trip.

Raptors star Brandon Ingram, especially, has been wildly impressive recently. In his last four games, Ingram is averaging 29.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3 per cent from the field and 64 per cent from three-point range. After beating the Bucks, Ingram detailed what has been working for the Raptors to help them get back on track in the last two games.

"What I like is we won differently in both games," Ingram said. "In Miami, we kept it close for a little bit, and down the stretch at the end of the game, our execution pulled us through on the offensive end. I think tonight, we came out with a better start than in Miami.

"We were stagnant in one quarter, but we found a way on the defensive side of the basketball to kind of keep us in the game, and then we had guys come in with energy in the fourth to put us over the top."

Raptors are finding their rhythm again

Brandon Ingram has been a killer‼️

Of course, when Ingram is performing at this level, it makes the Raptors' job much easier. Even with RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl sidelined, the Raptors pulled out a road win in Milwaukee, and they did it in dominant fashion. While a six-point win would suggest the game was close, the Raptors either led or the game was tied for all but 48 seconds.

That was a much different type of win than they had against the Heat, as they needed a dominant 32-19 fourth-quarter beatdown to ultimately walk out of Miami with a win.

Of course, the Raptors want to see some consistency, but great NBA teams find ways to win even when things are not going their way. After losing six of seven games, the Raptors effectively bounced back to win two straight and give themselves a much-needed boost of optimism moving forward.

The Raptors now move on to face the Boston Celtics in their next outing, and as Ingram explains, they will simply be searching for any way to pull out a win. It is great to see the Raptors shake off some of their struggles from the grueling losing streak, but now they need to keep the positive play going.

