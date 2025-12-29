Insider may have predicted Raptors' latest free agency signing

The Toronto Raptors are adding to the roster by signing centre Mo Bamba to a one-year deal.

Bamba joins the Raptors in a time of need as the team could use another center behind Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jakob Poeltl, who could be out for a while with a back injury. The signing makes sense because it fills the position of need. That is part of the reason why Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange predicted the possibility of the Raptors bringing Bamba in earlier this month.

"Most of the Raptors front office were in Orlando over the weekend watching the Raptors 905, Toronto's affiliate team at the NBA G League's Winter Showcase. The 905 lost in the Final — snapping a record 16-game win streak — to the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, but not all was lost as the Raptors got a front-row look at Mo Bamba, the enigmatic, though talented centre who was the 6th player taken in the 2018 draft by the Orlando Magic. And Bamba looked great," Grange wrote.

"He helped Salt Lake City to the Cup title by contributing 16.5 points on 68 per cent shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds (four offensive), dishing three assists and blocking two shots across the Semifinal and Final. He hit all of his free throws and two threes on three attempts. He’s shooting 40 per cent from distance for the season in the G League."

Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba waits to pass to Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Raptors hope Bamba shows flash

Bamba is a shell of who he used to be as a former lottery pick taken by the Magic almost eight years ago. He came into the league as a top prospect, but things have not worked out the way many had hoped for him.

Grange spoke with a scout regarding Bamba, and the professional didn't have a glowing review of him.

“He has every tool necessary to be an elite player … but he will always be a tease, unfortunately,” an executive told Grange.

While Bamba may not be an "elite player," the Raptors don't need him to be that. The Raptors simply need someone who can play 10-15 minutes per game and protect the rim and rebound. Bamba isn't exactly known for his interior presence, but he should certainly help the Raptors fulfill their biggest need in a trying time.

Bamba could make his debut as early as Monday when the Magic come to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

