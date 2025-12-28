Warriors star Stephen Curry has ties to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are beginning a long home stand as they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a matinee contest.

It may not be 2019 anymore, but the Warriors game on the schedule should always be of interest to the other 29 teams in the league, including the Raptors. This is a game that will not be easy, but it's one that the Raptors can use to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their previous loss against the Washington Wizards on the road.

Raptors bring back fond memories for Stephen Curry

The Warriors got back over .500 after a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, but they will now get a taste of life on the road as Curry and his teammates head to Toronto.

Stephen's dad, Dell, finished his 16-year career with the Raptors, playing his final three seasons in Toronto from 1999-2002.

“I still got family, my wife's family is still up here. And it's always great to have a pseudo homecoming kind of vibe here. A lot of great years, a lot of great memories,” Curry said in 2024 via Yahoo Canada reporter Bryan Meler.

“Toronto's a special place. My family, my journey. I always love coming back.”

There were a lot of familiar faces for Curry in Toronto, a place where he spent some of his childhood as his dad played for the Raptors between ‘99-02. pic.twitter.com/GjgbJaoVt4 — Bryan Meler (@BryanMeler) March 2, 2024

The memories are fond for Curry, who shared the meaning of the city and the Raptors organization before the Warriors lined up to play them in the 2019 NBA Finals.

"That is crazy just because two cities that I remember watching my dad play for the Hornets and obviously, the Raptors," Curry said back in 2019.

"I used to shoot and they call it now the Scotiabank or the old Air Canada Centre what I know it is. Just being in that arena was crazy but every time I see you know you get to get up for a game against Toronto just brings another like little juice. It's in my game and I just have fun knowing the history of the Curry family in Toronto, so that means a lot."

Now, Curry gets to write another chapter in his history against the Raptors. The Warriors will look to benefit from those while the Raptors look to play spoiler against the same little kid who used to get up shots in the arena while his dad fought for the team to win.

