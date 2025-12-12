Looking back at how Kyle Lowry's selflessness helped Raptors clinch championship

It's been just over six years since the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship with Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry leading the way,

While Leonard will be viewed as the primary reason behind the team's championship in his lone season in Toronto, Lowry's legend lives on in the city. Bleacher Report writer Lee Escobedo named Lowry as the greatest second option in Raptors history.

"For the 2010s Raptors, each season brought new hope. But the ending never changed: five consecutive playoff trips fell short of the Finals. During that era, Kyle Lowry was the weary co-star to DeMar DeRozan, a solid All-Star but not a championship-level No. 1 option," Escobedo wrote.

"Lowry's greatest trial would come when his brother-in-arms DeRozan was traded ahead of 2018-19. Their seven-season partnership had been forged in loss and loyalty. It ended by a stroke of executive Masai Ujiri's pen. In his place came Kawhi Leonard, who got Toronto over the hump and into the championship round.

"Not forgetting past failures, Lowry helped carry the team. In the Finals, Lowry opened the decisive Game 6 with a barrage that set the tone, finishing with 26 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals, resulting Toronto's only title."

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Lowry praised for Robin role with Raptors

During his tenure with the Raptors, Lowry was often considered the best player of the team next to DeMar DeRozan. Once the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard, Lowry's role began to change.

While Leonard was extremely valuable to the Raptors in his time with the team, Toronto does not win a championship without Lowry's efforts. During the Raptors' championship run, Lowry's scoring average dropped to 14.2 points per game. However, he dished out a career-high 8.7 assists per game.

There's a reason Lowry is still in the league as he is about to turn 40 years old. He still brings a calming presence to a roster, and his championship experience is something the Philadelphia 76ers still covet for their team.

Lowry is likely approaching the end of his career, either this year or next, but he will be best known for his time with the Raptors and what he was able to do for the city and franchise.

The Raptors will welcome Lowry and the Sixers back to Toronto on Jan. 11 with a game inside Scotiabank Arena.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories