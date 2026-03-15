Trade Idea Gets Domantas Sabonis to Raptors This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors swung and missed when it came to trying to acquire Domantas Sabonis at the trade deadline last month.

While the Raptors came up short, it ultimately came down to the Sacramento Kings not wanting to take on Jakob Poeltl's long contract. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Kings could have a change of heart during the offseason.

"Continuing to lean into a longer-term arc better be the Sacramento Kings' offseason blueprint. Almost entirely barren of hot-commodity players and contracts, they won't be selling from a position of strength, but they need to sell all the same," Favale wrote.

"The Toronto Raptors were apparently among the teams interested in Domantas Sabonis at the deadline. Although he isn't getting Collin Murray-Boyles' frenetic defense and deft passing on his own, if Toronto is pairing Scottie Barnes with Domas, Sacramento might be able to grease the wheels by swallowing the Jakob Pöltl contract."

Raptors, Kings Could Try Domantas Sabonis Trade Again

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis fights for a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In the mock trade idea, the Raptors would send a first-round pick, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Collin Murray-Boyles to the Kings for Sabonis and Devin Carter.

It's a risky move for the Raptors, who would be giving up essentially two first-round picks in Murray-Boyles and whichever future player the Kings were to select. They would also move on from Barrett, who has one year remaining on his deal, and Poeltl, who is under contract for the next four seasons after this one.

The Raptors really like Murray-Boyles, but his thumb sprain that he has suffered this season has held him out of the lineup for a good chunk of the year. His injury struggles might have the Raptors second-guessing whether or not he could be used as a potential trade asset for a big deal like this one.

Murray-Boyles should have a great career in the NBA, but if the Raptors feel the need to make a move, he might be a little bit more expendable than he was at the deadline.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action as they take on All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham and the first-place Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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