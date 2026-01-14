Six Raptors out vs. Pacers with injuries

The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Indiana Pacers with a number of injuries plaguing the roster.

According to Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange, the Raptors will be without Ja'Kobe Walter, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Garrett Temple for the game against the Pacers.

Sandro (illness) Quickley, Temple (both with backs) Barrett (ankle) and Poeltl back) all out vs Pacers who have won three straight. Not ideal for Raptors who have much improved Clippers at home Friday before five-game road trip. A win in Indy would be good to get. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 14, 2026

Raptors have six players out vs. Pacers

Quickley and Temple popped up on the injury report with back injuries, joining Poeltl, who has been out for a few weeks with the same ailment. Barrett has also been sidelined for the last couple of games with his ankle sprain but should return within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, Mamukelashvili is sick and is day-to-day.

This is a good opportunity for the Pacers to take advantage of the Raptors while they have a number of players on the sidelines.

Quickley's absence is likely going to give Jamal Shead the opportunity to start at point guard. He will likely go next to Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and either A.J. Lawson, Alijah Martin or Gradey Dick.

This could be something to look at with Quickley in trade rumors and Shead rising up the ranks in terms of importance in the Raptors rotation.

"Before he suffered a hand injury, Anthony Davis was a player the Raptors held internal discussions about pursuing. Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, and Trey Murphy III are other options this organization has also considered, sources said. The Raptors are clearly operating as buyers right now, and it appears as if the organization is more willing than ever before to move starting point guard Immanuel Quickley," Clutch Points reporter Brett Siegel wrote.

"Jamal Shead has emerged as a key guard in head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotations, and Quickley's cap figure would be the key to this franchise making a key upgrade at the trade deadline. Early indications surrounding the Raptors also suggest they would be open to moving their first-round pick in this year's draft for an established win-now talent as well."

Shead started the last game against the Philadelphia 76ers but played alongside Quickley. Now, it's just him in the backcourt as the primary point guard, and he'll have a chance to lead the Raptors to victory.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Pacers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

