The Harsh Reality of Jakob Poeltl’s Massive Contract and the Raptors’ Centre Dilemma

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is a big question mark for the team going into the final couple of weeks of the season.

While the Raptors hope Poeltl can be someone who can add value to the team, he might be contributing more negatives than positives.

"He missed a bunch of time earlier this season with a lower back strain. Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles stated his case as the starting center in that window, and he'll likely claim that job full-time eventually. That offensive growth hasn't showcased itself this season on a stronger roster. Poetl's taking only six shots per game. The high-end rim-protection from the Spurs days has declined," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

"He's already 30 and he's locked up for the rest of the decade. For whatever reason, the Raptors have just been perpetually higher on Poeltl than the rest of the league. When Toronto was linked to big names on the trade market this deadline cycle (many of whom appear on this list), one persistent question was whether or not they'd be able to find someone to take on this contract. It's not clear how close the Raptors came to actually making a deal, but it would have cost them assets to get off of Poeltl in doing so."

Jakob Poeltl's Value Declining For Raptors

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up before game against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While Poeltl is making positive strides in some ways, he is still not doing enough to warrant the contract he has. Poeltl is making $19.5 million this season and next season before his three-year extension kicks in. Then he will have a raise, making $27.3 million in the 2027-28 campaign and $29.4 million in the 2028-29 season. In his final year of the contract, Poeltl will make $27.3 million.

It's a lot of money for a player that isn't even averaging 10 points per game, so the Raptors need him to step up in order to make that contract worth it. The problem for the Raptors, which was evidenced at the deadline, is that no other team in the league will want Poeltl at the salary Toronto is paying him.

The Raptors will need to attach some kind of draft capital in order to move on from Poeltl, and then at that point it is even worth it to make the deal. Therefore, the Raptors have to make sure Poeltl is adding value to the team because he is going to be sticking around for a while.

