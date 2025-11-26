This unsung hero continues to fuel Raptors in winning streak

The Toronto Raptors are now 13-5 on the season, and while stars like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes are getting plenty of deserved recognition, they still have some underrated difference-makers scattered around their roster.

One of the biggest difference-makers in Toronto has been backup point guard Jamal Shead, and he has actually been one of the most efficient players in the entire NBA.

Shead has the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA (min. 10 games played), as he is averaging 5.7 assists and just 1.2 turnovers per game. Shead has been extremely impactful off the bench, and it is easy to say that the Raptors would not be as successful this season without him.

Jamal Shead is #1 in assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA.



In his last 5 games: 36 assists | 6 turnovers



Why his playmaking is popping + recapping Ingram’s insane game 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/nwiywgXhxp — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 25, 2025

Shead continues to get better to make a difference

After Toronto's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brandon Ingram was asked about how Shead's high-level playmaking makes a difference and went on to reflect on his college days at Houston.

"He's pretty mature at his age," Ingram said. "I had a chance to see him at Houston a little bit. Seeing how he played, he was the best player on the floor most of the time when he played in Houston, and he has a high IQ and knows how to control the game... He just continues to get better. You see him even pulling some three-pointers this year that he wouldn't last year. He's continuing to learn the game and applying it when we need it."

Shead has always been known for his defensive prowess, especially while at Houston, but his emergence as a high-level playmaker has been incredible. The 23-year-old guard has cemented himself as a starting-caliber guard in this league, but his best role might be as a backup.

The Raptors have become one of the best teams in the NBA this season by putting together a group of players who all know their roles, and Shead is a prime example of an elite role player.

“Just trying not to do too much, trying to stay within my game,” Shead told TSN. “I play with a bunch of guys that can do a lot of different things and put the ball in the basket. So, just trying to keep the game simple, and when I do have to make a play, just trying to make the right one at the right time.”

Shead has been incredible this season, and should certainly get some more attention as one of the most important players on the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.