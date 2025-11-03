Raptors' Brandon Ingram reveals surprise to RJ Barrett's game he didn't expect
As the Toronto Raptors continue to progress in their season, they are growing more comfortable with one another.
The big task this season stemmed around newcomer Brandon Ingram, who was acquired in February in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram plays a similar position to that of RJ Barrett, but the two are learning more about how to coexist.
“I thought (Barrett) was just a gunner,” Ingram said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I thought he just shot the ball a lot. But watching his game and seeing him work … I've seen what he works on, and how it transfers to the game.
"And he's steady, you know, scoring the basketball, on the defensive side, he's aggressive. He's a guy who doesn't complain about not having a basketball. It just kind of attracts to him. He's been showing me a lot."
Barrett, Ingram figuring things out for Raptors
Many questioned whether Barrett and Ingram would be able to find common ground and ways to get better together, but those skeptics have been quieted early in the season. In the team's most recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Barrett and Ingram each made 10 shots and shot over 50 percent from the field.
“With (Ingram) coming here, shots are a lot easier for me,” Barrett said via Grange. “There's another threat out there that the team has to worry about. So, I think we're doing a good job of, you know, everybody sharing the ball, being in the flow. And we're kind of, we're all kind of all shooting the ball well, to be honest.”
The Raptors know this hot shooting start may not always be there, so they want to take advantage of it while they have it. That being said, the success at the start of the season should give them confidence that it is possible for the two of them to work together towards winning basketball.
Coming into the season, the Raptors' defense was expected to be the kingpin, and it still should be. However, Ingram coming in to create a more efficient offense should have the Raptors feeling good about how their team stacks up as they go into the meat of the regular season.
Ingram, Barrett and the Raptors will look to win their third straight game when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town for a rematch.