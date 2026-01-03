Raptors could target another centre in trade idea

The Toronto Raptors have signed Mo Bamba, but they could look for another way to supplement their centre rotation.

With the trade deadline about a month away, the Raptors have many options at their disposal, including Memphis Grizzlies big man Jock Landale. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Landale as a potential option for the Raptors.

"Jock Landale isn't the same imposing defensive force or rebounder as [Brooklyn Nets trade target Day'Ron] Sharpe, but he's even cheaper, scraps on the offensive glass, spaces the floor and guards out to the perimeter," Favale wrote.

"Though he's mission critical to the Memphis Grizzlies given all their big-man injuries, they only have non-Bird rights on him next summer. They might prefer to capitalize on his performance with a tiny haul rather than lose him for nothing or figure out how to pay him.

Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale screams after dunking against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Landale could be traded to Raptors

The Raptors don't know how long they will be without Jakob Poeltl, but even if they get him back soon, they are going to need some help in the post.

"Beefing up the paint protection behind Jakob Poeltl, as well as in his absence, is a must for the Toronto Raptors. They're basically loaded with 4s and not-quite-5s, including (the gloriously entertaining) Sandro Mamukelashvili," Favale wrote.

"To be blunt, I'd be all aboard the Anthony Davis train if the Raptors could get off Poeltl's contract in the process. That (currently) registers as too nuclear. The focus instead shifts to modestly priced backup-types who shouldn't complicate Toronto's inevitable quest to skirt the tax."

A player like Landale could fit the bill. He is making around $2.3 million this season, which is chump change compared to other players they could be targeting. On top of that, Landale is enjoying his best season in the NBA by averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

Landale has had a chance to shine with Canadian centre Zach Edey on the sidelines for most of the season due to injury and he has made the most of his opportunity.

If he were to head to the Raptors, Landale would have a chance to continue growing with the team. That could set him up for a nice payday in free agency this summer.

The Raptors are back in action tonight as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories