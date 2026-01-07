Raptors could trade for Hawks star Trae Young

The Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks in their last two games, and now the two teams could be having trade discussions together.

ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that former All-Star point guard Trae Young is looking to be traded by the franchise. The Raptors have been a team linked with potential upgrade trades, so they may be an option for Young. Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange wrote about the possibility of the Raptors trading for Young.

"It can’t hurt to ask. But it’s not that easy to put a deal together. Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley — who is making $32.5 million this year and for the next three after — would be a place to start. And while Quickley has had some nice moments this season, he’s hardly taken the point guard job and sprinted away with it," Grange wrote.

"He was pulled in favour of second-year guard Jamal Shead late in the fourth quarter against the Hawks, the second time Rajakovic has chosen to finish a game with Shead instead of Quickley in the past two weeks.

"As checkered as Young’s reputation is as an iffy teammate, defensive black hole who is a shaky high-volume shooter (35 per cent from three on nearly eight attempts per game), his spectacular playmaking (10.5 per game over the past five seasons) would be an upgrade on Quickley's playmaking."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the second half. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Young might make sense for Raptors

The Raptors have prided themselves on being a great defensive team, so adding Young might not fit that part of their identity. However, it's possible that Young could be in need of a team that has strong defenders around him, making the Raptors a potential fit.

In order for a trade to go down quickly, it would be going to Atlanta, but the Hawks would need more than just that. It would likely take another young player like Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter, or Gradey Dick, possibly even two of those three. The Raptors would also likely need to chip in a pick or two to balance the scales.

Ultimately, this could be a move to swing for the fences for the Raptors, but it's possible that the cons outweigh the pros here. Trading for Young would be a major risk, and it would cost a lot to bring him to Toronto. The price is the biggest factor in whether or not the Raptors make the trade. If it doesn't break the bank, it may be worth it, but it's hard to imagine the Hawks not getting a large sum of value for him.

