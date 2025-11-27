Three reasons Raptors shouldn't trade for LaMelo Ball — and one reason they should

The Toronto Raptors are among the teams that could be interested in Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball if he were to become available in a trade.

According to Yahoo! Sports reporter Kelly Iko, Ball is unhappy with the Hornets and could be looking for an exit from the franchise that drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While the Raptors are a potential candidate for Ball, here are three reasons why the Raptors shouldn't make a trade.

Ball trade would threaten chemistry

The Raptors have incredible chemistry, especially after all of this winning they have been able to accomplish during the early part of the regular season. A trade would require a few players to be moved, which would jeopardize all of the progress the team has made in this department.

It's likely that Immanuel Quickley would be involved in a deal, as well as RJ Barrett or Gradey Dick, and possibly even the likes of Jamal Shead of Ja'Kobe Walter. That's a lot of players that could walk the plank, so that's something the Raptors need to consider if a trade proposal were to come about.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Too many people needing the ball

Ball is a ball-dominant player and that would be a challenge for the Raptors to fit in. Players like Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram also need touches, so adding Ball into the mix could take some of the Raptors' top performers off of their game.

Ball's inclusion into the offence might not be in the best interest of the team.

Lack of winning track record

The Hornets have been built by Ball as the primary centerpiece since the start of the decade and things just simply haven't worked out. The Hornets haven't been particularly close to reaching the playoffs with Ball on the roster.

In the last three seasons, Ball has failed to make 50 appearances for the Hornets. In a league where availability is the best ability, Ball hasn't been able to reach those heights.

Why Raptors should trade for Ball

The Raptors, as constructed, have yet to prove that they are a championship contender. They likely need one more piece to establish themselves as true contenders and Ball could be that missing player.

On paper, Ball makes sense for the Raptors, so if the team wanted to gamble on this core with Ball incorporated into it, it could be the thing separating Toronto from being a true contender.