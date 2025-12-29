Raptors get good grade for Mo Bamba signing

The Toronto Raptors are adding to their frontcourt by signing centre Mo Bamba to a one-year deal.

The move gives the Raptors another big man to work with, especially while Jakob Poeltl is dealing with a back injury. The Raptors knew they needed to do something with the center position, so signing Mo Bamba already deserves major brownie points.

Overall, the Raptors get a "B" in the free agency grade signing.

Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba poses for a portrait during the Media Day. | Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

Raptors deserve praise for Bamba signing

At this point in the regular season, the Raptors would either have to make a trade for a centre or sign a veteran on the open market. The Raptors could make a trade down the line, but teams are still hesitant to make moves at this point in the season. Plus, the Raptors aren't in a position to be giving up anybody right now.

Adding Bamba, someone who has seven years of NBA experience, gives the team a veteran to rely on as the team tries to get through the middle portion of the season.

Bamba, 27, has been with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League so far this season and he's had the chance to showcase his skills while developing his game. Mo Bamba averaged 16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game with the Stars in 14 appearances this season.

Bamba has been one of the best big men in the G League, and now he gets a chance to prove why he belongs in the NBA once again.

While Bamba may not be the player that many thought he would be coming into the league, he has a chance to carve out a role for himself with the Raptors as they get through the next phase of the season. If the Raptors aren't fans of Bamba, it can be a low-risk, high-reward move. They can cut him or trade him at the deadline in order to get somebody else that may fit the bill a little better.

At the worst, he's a bench warmer. At best, he's someone who can get 10-20 minutes per night and can add size to defend the other team's centre, which is exactly what the Raptors need at this moment in time.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories