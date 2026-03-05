Why Raptors Aren't Higher in the Standings

The Toronto Raptors have beaten expectations this season as they have already won five more games this year than they did all of last season.

The team is currently 35-26 through the first 61 games of the schedule, placing them at number five in the Eastern Conference standings with about a month left to go in the regular season. Despite their jump in the standings, former Raptors star Tracy McGrady, who played with the team from 1997-2000, believes the team could have performed even better this season.

“I actually felt like they this year they could have been a lot better this year,” McGrady said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“… Had they played better against their own division, they’d probably be the second-best team in the East right now …they could be a scary team in the playoffs. If they’re healthy and building some momentum, I think they could have a series.”

Raptors Have High Expectations

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts to a call in favor of the New York Knicks. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Out of the team's 26 losses so far this season, seven of them have come within six points or less or in overtime. Had the Raptors come up with wins in those games, there's reason to believe they could be even higher in the standings.

The Raptors have struggled against teams in their division, winning just four of 14 contests throughout the year. Their most recent loss against the New York Knicks marked 12 straight against their rival. The Knicks and Boston Celtics find themselves higher in the standings than the Raptors, while the Philadelphia 76ers are right on their tail with the No. 6 seed just 1.5 games back of them for No. 5.

While the Raptors could be playing better, they have already made leaps in the right direction so far this season. There is still room for improvement, but considering this is the first year with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram both on the court together, they haven't been too shabby.

The hope for the Raptors is that they can improve game over game and that will eventually show progress once the team gets to the playoffs.

The Raptors are back in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET, inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on SportsCenter streaming on NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.