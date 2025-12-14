Raptors may have cracked code on losing streak

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to dive into the trend that the rest of the league is following when it comes to 3-point offence.

The Raptors make 36.1 per cent of their 3-pointers, but only take 31.9 per game. Only the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets take fewer 3-pointers than the Raptors on average. Raptors centre Sandro Mamukelashvili spoke about the team's lack of 3-pointers in the offense.

“Analytically, threes are (worth) more than twos, so whenever, sometimes we have like situations to shoot threes, it’s great to get them up as well and kind of be there with them, because when we come down, we’re making a basket if (Boston or another team like them) come and shoot threes, they still gonna have, if the amount of possessions are the same, they’re still gonna have more threes, and it will be tight game," Mamukelashvili said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili during warm up before a game against the Boston Celtics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors need to take more threes

While the teams who lead the NBA in 3-pointers attempted aren't always reflective of winning, there should be a concerted effort from the Raptors to shoot more from distance. The Raptors have good three-point shooters, so they should take advantage of that aspect of the floor.

Raptors have been in some close games as of late, and the three-point volume could be what the team needs in order to turn some of these losses into ones. If the Raptors take more three-pointers, it could be the difference between winning and losing some of these close games.

However, it isn't just about taking more three-point shots, but rather getting more open shots from beyond the arc. Taking more threes only does so much if they are contested. If they are uncontested, they have a better chance of going in the basket.

The Raptors need to come up with some fresh ways to improve the offence, and this is a chance for them to do that. This could be what the Raptors need to get them over the current slump they are in.

The Raptors should be looking to improve this while practicing over the next couple of days. They will have a chance to prove that they are improving in this aspect when they take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.