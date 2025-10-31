Raptors' NBA Cup opponents all provide tough challenges
The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for their NBA Cup run, hoping to make some noise for the first time in the league's in-season tournament.
Beginning with their Halloween matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors will play four games against their East Group A opponents. Here's a look at each of them going into the tournament:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Oct. 31 @ Rocket Arena
The team's first matchup comes against the Cavs, who won 64 games a year ago and are expected to be one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Cavs are going into the matchup with some entries on the injury report, including Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, but they still pose a massive challenge to get tournament play started.
Atlanta Hawks
Nov. 7 @ State Farm Arena
The Hawks represent the only team the Raptors have beaten so far this season. Atlanta will get a chance to enact its revenge back at home after losing to Toronto on opening night.
Hawks point guard Trae Young suffered a knee injury this week, so his status for the game against the Raptors is up in the air. His presence or absence could greatly affect how the Hawks play.
The Hawks advanced to the semifinals in last year's NBA Cup, so the game will also be a big challenge for them.
Washington Wizards
Nov. 21 @ Scotiabank Arena
The Wizards are a young, upstart team with a lot of recent draft picks looking to make their mark. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson, among others, are all hoping to take a step in the right direction this season.
Coupled with the veteran presence of CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, the Wizards are an opponent that cannot be overlooked.
Indiana Pacers
Nov. 26 @ Scotiabank Arena
The Pacers are the defending Eastern Conference champions, but things look a little different than they did a few months ago. Tyrese Haliburton's torn Achilles in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals has forced the team to operate completely different this season.
Despite Haliburton's absence, the Raptors will have a tall task against the Pacers, who are led by former Toronto All-Star Pascal Siakam and Canadian national team guard Andrew Nembhard.
The Pacers are 0-4 to start the season, but that includes three losses by six points or less.