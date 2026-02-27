Raptors Have No Answer For Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Defence

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after losing to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 110-107.

The Raptors came into the game not knowing if Scottie Barnes was going to be able to go with a bruised quad, but he was able to make it work and get Toronto ahead early.

“Scottie, he was really playing through the pain, so he was in constant communication with us. And he was saying, ‘If you guys don't have to play me, try to keep the momentum,’” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “So we had that technical communication. And, you know, we had, at that point, a 12-point lead.”

Raptors Can't Keep Lead vs. Spurs

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes takes the ball away from San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Raptors could not hold on thanks to a stifling Spurs defence in the fourth quarter along with a barrage of 3-pointers from San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama spoke about the Spurs' defence that led them to the win.

“I do take pride in it,” Wembanyama said of keeping the Raptors offence quiet via Grange. “As a team, we take a lot of pride in guarding the ball like that. We take pleasure in it. It’s the first thing we think about.

“... We did not win that game because we played better basketball. That’s kind of the recap of the night, how we shot those free throws at the end.”

The Spurs may not have played their best contest in their 10-game winning streak, but their resilience and coaching paid off against the Raptors.

“They're a really good team, really well coached. They’ve got great guard play, great wings along with Wemby,” Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley said via Grange.

“So they're a tough team to play against. But I think they just made 17 threes (on 39 attempts). You make 17 threes with a seven-five guy blocking shots, you got a good chance to win. So, you know, I guess we'll see them again next year.”

The Raptors can take a lot from the loss against the Spurs and apply it to some of the games down the stretch, while they likely won't see the Spurs again until next season. They should be able to move forward with lessons that will carry them through the course of the next couple of weeks.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch this game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.