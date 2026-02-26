Five Big Stats From Raptors Loss vs. Spurs

The Toronto Raptors are going back to the drawing board after losing 110-107 to the San Antonio Spurs inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors gave a good effort on the second night of a back-to-back, but it simply wasn't enough to beat the Spurs, who won their 10th consecutive game in the process. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out between the Spurs and Raptors.

12 - Victor Wembanyama's points

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during warm up before a game against the Toronto Raptors. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors did a very good job defending against Victor Wembanyama in the game against the Spurs. Wembanyama shot just 3 of 12 from the field for 12 points, but the Spurs were able to pull out a win thanks to their strong supporting cast.

12 (again) - Raptors' lead going into fourth quarter

The Spurs also played resiliently in the fourth quarter, as they looked keen to keep their win streak intact. The Spurs have now won 10 games in a row, dating back to the beginning of the month. Their last loss came on January 31 against the Charlotte Hornets in a five-point loss in a matinee game on the road.

17 - Spurs' 3-pointers

Arguably the biggest reason why the Spurs were able to pull out a win was their three-point shooting. They absolutely cooked the Raptors in this department, making 17 of 39 attempts from beyond the arc. Devin Vassell was the best distant shooter of the night, making five of his six attempts. Meanwhile, Julian Champagnie and De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Harrison Barnes each hit multiple threes.

On the other hand, the Raptors made just eight of 23 from distance. That is a hard way to win games in the NBA.

28 - Jakob Poeltl's minutes

Poeltl played more minutes tonight than he has in any game since his return to the lineup, which is a positive sign of things moving forward. He came off the bench against the Spurs but managed to play in 28 minutes. He scored 15 points while grabbing seven rebounds and was a +18 on the court.

It appears Poeltl may be inching closer to 100 per cent, and that is huge for the Raptors down the stretch.

50 - Raptors' rebounds

Poeltl's seven boards were part of the team's 50 rebounds on the night, which stacked up pretty well against the Spurs. The Raptors outrebounded the Spurs by 10, giving them a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, they struggled in other areas, which is why they ended up in the loss column.