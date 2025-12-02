Raptors' OG Anunoby trade with Knicks has shaped future

A big part of the Toronto Raptors is built off of a trade that took place nearly two years ago with the New York Knicks.

The Raptors acquired Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in exchange for OG Anunoby as the primary framework of a larger deal that involved five players and a draft pick. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about the growth Quickley and Barrett have had since coming from New York.

“Those two guys, obviously, we got them, they were like 23 at the time, 24," Rajakovic said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"They grew up a lot since that time. Obviously, RJ coming back and playing in Toronto is a big deal for him and his family. He’s playing with extra juice for Toronto fans. And both of them, they were able to make a huge jump and really improve on both ends of the floor. We’re really happy with those two guys."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Quickley, Barrett forging Raptors identity

Out of all the players involved in the trade, the only player that was able to take the floor in the last game against the Knicks was Quickley. He finished with a team-high 19 points in the loss to the Knicks.

“As leaders of a team, as competitors, both of them, they made huge strides with their bodies," Rajakovic said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"They got stronger, they got in better shape. Quickley is establishing himself as a point guard and he was more of a two-guard when he was playing [in New York] and joined us. So that’s a big transition when you change positions and from coming off the bench to becoming a starter in this league."

On top of Quickley's offensive changes, he is also making strides on the defensive end, which is coming into play as the Raptors hope to become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

“Immanuel improved his defense on the ball dramatically. He’s one of the best defensive players that we have now on the ball," Rajakovic said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"Also very disruptive with his hands. RJ’s shot selection is a little bit different. He’s getting much more to the rim, he’s doing catch-and-shoot 3s, he’s scoring more off cuts. Those two guys — they’re investing a lot in their individual and personal development and that’s affecting our whole team.”

Quickley and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 ET.