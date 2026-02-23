Doc Rivers Gives Glowing Review of Raptors Star

The Toronto Raptors are beginning to make some noise across the league as they find themselves moving closer to the postseason as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

A big reason behind their success is Scottie Barnes, who did not suit up due to personal reasons in the Raptors' latest win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Bucks, had kind words for Barnes as the Raptors came into town.

“I don't know if he's up for the Most Improved Player (Award), but he should be,” Rivers said of Barnes via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “About a year or two ago -- and I'm being really honest; I probably shouldn't even say this -- but I wasn't sure watching Scottie. I was like, ‘Man, I don't know what he is, what he's gonna do. How he's gonna improve?’

“And then watching them this year, it’s like, ‘Wow, whatever that question was, it's all gone.' And it's more than just his play with Scottie; it’s his leadership. Being a young player, being kind of thrown in that role, that's not easy. …He gives him that intensity, and he also can guard one through five, which doesn't hurt at all. And his offence, he's found his spots on the floor where he can be effective with his passing. I don't know if I've seen a player improve that quickly.

“Good to great is a tough stretch. Average to good is hard, too, but that next step is hard. Most people never make it, and it looks like he's on his way."

Scottie Barnes Earning Attention Around The League

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the Raptors were able to get the job done without Barnes in their last game, the team definitely still missed him. The Raptors have been fortunate to have Barnes on the court for most of the season as the game marked just his second absence of the year.

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley spoke about how the team adapted to Barnes not being on the court.

“We absolutely miss Scottie,” Quickley said via Grange. “What he does for us, you don't make up somebody like that with just one person; you need a collective unit, and I think we did that, especially in the defensive way, where he brings his versatility. I think we did a good job collectively as a team.”

The Raptors were able to withstand Barnes' absence for a game, but the team will likely need him more when they take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their annual trip to Scotiabank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.