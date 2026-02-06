Raptors Pull Out Win vs. Bulls After Trade Deadline Bonanza

The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after beating the Chicago Bulls 123-107 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors took a lead early on and held it throughout most of the contest. After the Raptors pulled ahead with 9:45 left in the first quarter, they were in the driver's seat from there until the end. The team got back on track after a disappointing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the team surrendered a fourth-quarter lead.

The Raptors took advantage of a Bulls team that was busy at the trade deadline. Out of the 10 players that took the floor for the team, four were making their Bulls debut and two players were on a two-way contract.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles past Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors Take Control in Win Over Bullish Bulls

The Raptors were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram who dropped 33 points on 12 of 20 shooting from the field. He was also hot from downtown making 5 of 9 attempts. The team shot over 41% from beyond the arc making 14 of 34 attempts.

Immanuel Quickley also had a strong game with 24 points. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 17 points apiece. Scottie Barnes added 13 of his own while Ja'Kobe Walter dropped 12 as he was filling in for RJ Barrett in the starting lineup.

Barrett was on the injury report with ankle injury management. He has missed a lot of time this season already, so the Raptors are being cautious and looking towards his future availability.

The Bulls had four players making their team debut after being acquired during the trade deadline fray. Former Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons was one of those players, and he scored a team-high 22 points while making 8 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 13 from distance.

Former Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey joined Simons in the starting lineup where he had 13 points of his own. Former New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele came off the bench and achieved a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, three-time dunk contest champion Mac McClung, recently signed a two-way contract with the team, had four points in 13 minutes in his first game with the Bulls.

The Raptors' home stand continues as they are getting ready to take on the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

