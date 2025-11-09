Raptors rookie could use G League to earn rotation spot
Toronto Raptors rookie Alijah Martin is off to a strong start in the G League with the 905.
Martin scored 22 points in the team's season opener against the College Park Skyhawks, proving that he is someone to watch this season for the Raptors. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman praised Martin going into the G League campaign.
"History would say to bet against 6'2" off-guards. Alijah Martin may have a chance, however, thanks to a powerful 210-pound frame, explosiveness, a plus-5.5-inch wingspan and tough shotmaking skills," Wasserman wrote.
"He could likely guard up/bigger in certain matchups, which could be very meaningful for his chances at earning NBA minutes. Martin will have a clear role, knocking down spot-up threes, stepping into pull-ups, picking up easy transition baskets and adding toughness to a lineup."
Martin hopes legacy will continue with Raptors
Martin is on a two-way contract, so the Raptors have plans to incorporate him into the team at some point during the season. He had a successful college career at Florida Atlantic and Florida, where he reached the Final Four with each school and won a national championship this past spring with the Gators.
His coach at Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, praised Martin in an interview with Clutch Points reporter Richard Pereira.
“He was about the right stuff from day one. The ultimate competitor, one of the greatest teammates I've been around, one of the most mature, level-headed thinkers that I've been around. So he deserves the success,” May said via Pereira.
“He has a degree from FAU and the Final Four banner at FAU. He has some all-conference and personal accolades. But more important than all that, he became part of that community. You'll find hundreds and thousands of people that he impacted in that area, the surrounding areas, and that's what it's about. More importantly than his legacy on the court, who he was off the floor and using his platform to do so many great things is ultimately one of the many reasons he's going to make it in life.”
Martin appears to have all the tools he needs to be successful in the league. He will have a chance to contribute in the NBA, but for the time being, he will get his chance to improve in the G League before playing for the Raptors later in the regular season.