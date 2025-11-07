Raptors make smart roster move ahead of Hawks game
The Toronto Raptors are tweaking their roster ahead of the team's five-game road trip.
According to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy, the Raptors are assigning big man Jonathan Mogbo to the G League.
Mogbo to G League right move for Raptors
Mogbo, a second-year pro out of San Francisco, hasn't seen as much playing time this season as he did a year ago. After playing 11 minutes in the team's season opener back on Oct. 22 against the Atlanta Hawks, he hasn't seen a more productive game since.
Mogbo hasn't played in more than seven minutes in any contest since the first game of the season and has only made 1 of 2 shot attempts from the field. He did not log any minutes in the team's Oct. 31 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Nov. 2 contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
As a 24-year-old in his second NBA season, Mogbo is still in need of development, which is why getting him some run in the G League with the 905 makes sense for him. Mogbo will likely start at center when the 905 takes on the College Park Skyhawks at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga.
Mogbo's place with Raptors in question
Last season, Mogbo played in 63 games for the Raptors, averaging over 20 minutes per contest and 6.2 points per game. However, he isn't getting nearly as much playing time this season.
Part of that has to do with the emergence of rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles. The No. 9 overall pick has been a huge help in the frontcourt and he is currently a better prospect than Mogbo.
On top of that, the team signed Sandro Mamukelashvili in free agency and he has served as the backup centre, a role Mogbo had for a good chunk of last season.
Murray-Boyles and Mamukelashvili's presence doesn't mean Mogbo can't coexist with the in Toronto, but minutes may be harder to come by, especially when they are playing well.
The Raptors hope Mogbo can get some run in the G League, build some of that confidence he developed last season back up and get him back in the NBA with a chance to make some noise in Toronto's frontcourt.
It remains to be seen when Mogbo will return to the Raptors, but the team is on a five-game road trip that begins with a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.