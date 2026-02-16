Raptors' Scottie Barnes Helps Team Stars Win All-Star Game

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is celebrating after his Stars team came out on top in the All-Star Game inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Barnes and the Stars started off shaky against Team World, but they managed to pull out a win in overtime. Barnes came off the bench for eight minutes during the game and scored a three-pointer that sent the game into overtime, which were his only points of the 12-minute game.

In the second matchup against Team Stripes, Barnes managed to score just two points in seven minutes, while his teammate Brandon Ingram went scoreless in five minutes. However, the Stripes came out on top and put themselves in the driver's seat. Team Stripes then went on to beat Team World 48-45 to cement their place in the final game. Ingram went scoreless in four minutes in that matchup.

In the final matchup between the two American sides, Team Stars jumped out to a big lead and never relinquished it. They buried Team Stripes in a 47-21 thrashing and were deemed the winners of the All-Star Game. Barnes had six points, including a dunk at the very end, to flex their dominance. Ingram did not play in the final game against Team Stars.

Team Stripes was led by former Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, who scored 31 points against Team World in the semi-final to advance to the final game. However, after playing in three consecutive games, it was clear that the older American All-Stars was a little tired, as Leonard only had one point in the final game compared to the 31 he had against Team World.

Now Barnes, Ingram and the Raptors can take a few days off and get some rest as they look towards the second half of the season. The Raptors are hoping to move up in the standings from their current fifth-place spot, as only the top four teams in the Eastern Conference standings will get the chance to host a first-round playoff series.

The Raptors' first game after the All-Star break will take place on Thursday when they take on the new-look Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center in the Windy City. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

