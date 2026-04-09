Raptors Seek Historic Sweep vs. Heat as ‘Length Wall’ Meets Miami’s High-Volume Offense

The Toronto Raptors (44-35) are fighting for the sixth seed as they take on the Miami Heat (41-38) for the second time in as many games.

The Raptors enter tonight with a 2-0 season series lead, where they can clinch a sweep over the Heat for just the third time in franchise history after doing so in 2007-08 and 2018-19, which was the last year they won a championship.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON, Canada

TV Channel: Sportsnet

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available), NBA App, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Heat vs. Raptors Injury Report

Team Player Status Injury Heat PF Nikola Jovic OUT Ankle Heat SG Norman Powell Questionable Groin Heat SG Dru Smith Questionable Foot

The Raptors have a fully clean injury report, giving them the best chance to pull out a win. The Heat cannot say the same. Power forward Nikola Jovic will miss the game with an ankle injury, while former Raptors guard Norman Powell and his teammate Dru Smith are both questionable on the injury report.

With Jovic out, the Heat lose some of their size that's needed to contest Poeltl and the Raptors frontcourt.

Powell returned after a four-game absence due to an illness, but now his groin is acting up, which could force him to miss the game against his former team.

Length vs. High-Volume Offense

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Heat enter the game with the second-highest scoring offense in the league at 120.4 points per game, but they are running into a wall in the Raptors frontcourt, which stifled them in their previous meeting earlier in the week.

The Heat's offense is predicated on Bam Adebayo and his strengths, but he scored just seven points on 2 of 13 shooting in their last game as the Raptors won 121-95.

The Heat are a strong rebounding team, averaging the third-most boards per game in the NBA, but they could struggle against the Raptors frontcourt, which is fully healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Jakob Poeltl scored 17 points in the Raptors' win over the Heat, but it wasn't just about his scoring abilities, he was able to find himself in the right position and was often open for an extra pass after the Heat defense over-rotated onto Scottie Barnes.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Brandon Ingram

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram ranks 22nd in the NBA in scoring with 21.3 points per game. In the team's latest win against the Heat, he dropped 23 points while making 9 of 16 field goals.

He will go toe-to-toe with Heat forward and Canadian national team member Andrew Wiggins, who often poses as a threat in the corner as a 3-point shooter. Wiggins can also knock it down from beyond the arc on the elbow, where he made all four of his 3-point shots over the weekend.

Both teams will rely on their scorers to help get them one step closer to where they want to be in the playoffs. The Raptors can inch closer to a top-six spot while the Heat are looking to get to No. 9, which would give them a home game in the Play-In Tournament.

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