Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram Power Raptors Past Heat to Secure East Standing

The Toronto Raptors are inching closer to a guaranteed playoff spot after beating the Miami Heat 121–95 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are now 44–35 on the season, keeping them in the hunt for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loss officially locks the Heat (41–38) into the play-in tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Key Storylines

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors had a fully healthy lineup and it showed. Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while Brandon Ingram posted 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and six rebounds.

After falling behind in the first quarter, the Raptors popped off with a 19–2 run in the first half to take a 13-point lead going into the locker room. They never looked back, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

The Raptors' defence did its job by limiting Bam Adebayo's impact. Adebayo struggled with just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins was the Heat player with the most success, scoring 24 points while Tyler Herro and former Raptors guard Norman Powell each scored 14 of their own.

Backup point guard Jamal Shead provided elite playmaking off the bench, dishing out a game-high 11 assists in only 24 minutes to help lead the Raptors' second unit to a massive scoring night. The Raptors outscored the Heat bench 39-34.

Playoff Race Heats Up

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors now lead the Philadelphia 76ers by a game for the sixth seed and final guaranteed playoff berth in the East. With three games left on the schedule, the Raptors control their own destiny to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

The Heat's focus shifts to seeding within the play-in bracket, as they currently sit in the No. 10 spot and will have to win out in order to have a chance to move up in the standings.

What's Next For Raptors?

The two teams will meet again this Thursday in Toronto to conclude their two-game mini-series. A win would give the Raptors a rare season-series sweep over the Heat.

If the Raptors play like they did tonight, especially on defence, a season sweep on Thursday is likely to happen.

Tipoff between the Heat and Raptors is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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