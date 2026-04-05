Raptors vs. Celtics: Sunday Showdown at TD Garden

The Toronto Raptors (42-34) travel to take on the Boston Celtics (51-25) for a Sunday matinee contest.

This game could serve as a playoff preview, as the Celtics currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings while the Raptors are in seventh. With the standings incredibly tight at this point in the season, a win or loss could shake everything up, making this game incredibly important for the Raptors.

Here is a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Game Details

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: TD Garden | Boston, MA

TV Channel: Sportsnet

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available), NBA App, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Raptors vs. Celtics Injury Report

Team Player Status Injury Raptors Immanuel Quickley OUT Plantar Fasciitis Raptors Trayce Jackson-Davis Probable Knee Celtics Nikola Vucevic OUT Finger Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable Achilles Celtics Derrick White Probable Knee

Both the Raptors and Celtics have been dealing with injuries all season long, even going into the final week of the regular season.

Jayson Tatum's return from his season-long Achilles injury has definitely given the Celtics a boost. However, his sidekick Jaylen Brown is also now dealing with an Achilles injury, and that could affect the game against the Raptors.

On top of that, the Raptors have been playing without point guard Immanuel Quickley for the last couple of games, and that could be a big factor in the game, given how well the Celtics' backcourt has been playing as of late.

Key Matchup: Scottie Barnes vs. Jayson Tatum

Chances are the game will be decided by which of Scottie Barnes and Tatum performs better. Barnes is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game and is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Meanwhile, Tatum only has 12 games under his belt this season after recovering from his Achilles injury. He is averaging 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists as he is trying to tune up and get ready for another postseason run.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics open as 9.5-point favorites after a convincing 133-101 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Raptors have performed well on the road this season as underdogs, so it could go in either direction.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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