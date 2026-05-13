The Biggest Mistake Raptors Can’t Afford to Make This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors should be feeling good about the progress they have made in the past year, but they cannot satisfy themselves with a first-round exit.

While the Raptors made their first playoff appearance since 2022, the team still has a long way to go to reach the goals they have in mind for themselves.

The Raptors were bold last offseason, signing Sandro Mamukelashvili and selecting Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick. Those players, along with trade acquisition Brandon Ingram from the Feb. 2025 deadline, helped Toronto catapult itself into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Now that the Raptors have gone from the lottery to the playoffs, it's time for them to put their foot on the gas and keep the momentum rolling.

Raptors Must Continue to Stay Aggressive

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is presented with an official NBA all-star ball. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

General manager Bobby Webster must view the current roster as an evolving project rather than a finished product. This means the Raptors should scour the trade market for a defensive anchor who complements Scottie Barnes, and look for opportunities to consolidate bench depth into another high-impact starter.

The Raptors must maintain the same cutthroat urgency that landed them Brandon Ingram at the 2025 deadline.

Being Smart in the Draft

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

While Collin Murray-Boyles proved to be a steal at No. 9, the Raptors must prioritize specific skill sets to maximize their existing core.

The scouting department should prioritize high-floor prospects who can contribute 15 minutes of disciplined basketball immediately, rather than long-term projects that might stagnate behind the current rotation.

A rotation-ready guard who can pressure the rim will relieve the playmaking burden on the starters and keep the second unit competitive.

Some Savvy Free Agency Moves

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the salary cap tightening, the Raptors should avoid chasing big names and instead focus on high-value specialists who fill the gaps left by the Ingram trade.

Targeting veteran 3-and-D wings on short-term deals provides the roster with necessary postseason poise without clogging the long-term books. Toronto should specifically look for a backup point guard who can orchestrate the offense when the stars sit, ensuring the second unit eradicates scoring droughts that plagued their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One savvy signing this offseason will determine if the Raptors secure home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs next spring.

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