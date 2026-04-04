Brandon Ingram’s Return Sparks Dominant Raptors Win, But Play-In Race Tightens

The Toronto Raptors are picking themselves up off the ground after a big 128-96 win against the Memphis Grizzlies inside the FedEx Forum.

The Raptors knew they needed a win, and they put their foot on the gas to do so. They built a lead in the first quarter, and by the end of the half, they held an 18-point lead. The Raptors won every quarter and held the Grizzlies to less than 25 points in three of them. They were absolutely dominant throughout the game, and it's why they walk away with one of their biggest wins of the season.

The Raptors really needed this win to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately for them, the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers both picked up victories earlier in the night. The Raptors were not able to gain any ground on any of the teams in the Eastern Conference play-in race. The Charlotte Hornets also grabbed a victory, so they did not gain any distance from teams below them in the standings.

Even though the Raptors did not gain a whole lot from this particular slate of games, the win is giving them a chance to possibly move up in the next week or so.

Raptors Win Keeps Them in the Hunt

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram reacts with guard Jamal Shead. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Raptors were led in scoring by RJ Barrett, who had 25 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Brandon Ingram returned to the lineup after missing the game against the Sacramento Kings with heel soreness. He had 17 points to help the team.

Scottie Barnes had 10 points of his own to join them in double figures. Rookie forward Colin Murray-Boyles was excellent off the bench with 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Jamal Shead had 11, and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 10.

An interesting thing to note was the Raptors' decision to have Shead come off the bench in favor of second-year pro Ja'Kobe Walter. Shead has started recently, but was quickly on the sidelines with a foot injury. The switch to Walter is something to note, and it will be interesting to see if the Raptors will continue that trend moving forward.

GG Jackson was the leading scorer for the game with 30 points for the Grizzlies. Rookie guard Cedric Coward had 15, and his fellow first-year player Javon Small had 14.

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors will now head to New England to take on the second-seeded Boston Celtics inside TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV or Sportsnet.

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