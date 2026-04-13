Raptors vs. Cavaliers Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are officially set and the Toronto Raptors will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in the Eastern Conference.

After locking in the No. 5 seed, the Raptors will head to Rocket Arena in Cleveland for the start of their series to take on the No. 4 seeded Cavaliers in a best-of-seven series that begins this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the tip-off time and how to watch Game 1 of the playoff series between the Raptors and Cavaliers.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Info

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Tip-off Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV Channel: ABC (USA) / TSN or Sportsnet (Canada)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the net against Cleveland Cavaliers forwqrd Nae Qwan Tomlin. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Series Background

This series marks another chapter in the storied playoff history between the Raptors and Cavs. Historically, Cleveland has held the upper hand with a 12-2 all-time playoff record against Toronto. However, the regular season told a different story.

The Raptors proved they could handle the Cavaliers' length and star power, winning all three games in the season series. However, all of these matchups took place by the end of November and things are a bit different now that it's April because the Cavaliers have James Harden..

What to Watch For

The Cavs will go as far as Donovan Mitchell takes them. During the regular season, he averaged 24 points and seven assists per game against the Raptors, but he also has a new backcourt partner in Harden, who was acquired by the Cavs in February for Darius Garland.

The Cavaliers should be the favourite to win the series, but the Raptors' oung core won't make things easy for Cleveland.

With an early tip-off for Game 1 of the series, the Raptors will have to weather the storm of going into a hostile environment so early in the day. If the Raptors can get into a rhythm early, they could start things off with an upset and set the tone for the series early.

Full Raptors vs. Cavaliers First Round Schedule

The dates and times for the remaining games in the series have yet to be determined, but Games 2, 5, and 7 will take place at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Games 3, 4, and 6 will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

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