Raptors Lock in No. 5 Seed, Set for First Round Clash with Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are finishing in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings after beating the Brooklyn Nets in their regular season finale.

After the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic lost their final games, the Raptors were able to slide up to No. 5, which lines them up with a first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Series Outlook

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the net against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae Qwan Tomlin. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing with an impressive 51-31 record. While the Cavaliers have been strong this season, the Raptors could pull off an upset in the first round.

The Raptors dominated the regular-season series, finishing with a perfect 3-0 record against the Cavaliers, but all three games took place in the first two months of the season.

Oct 31, 2025: Raptors win 112-101 (NBA Cup Group Stage)

Nov 13, 2025: Raptors win 126-113

Nov 24, 2025: Raptors win 110-99

Key Matchups

The series will likely hinge on the performance of the Raptors' core in their first playoff series together. In their early-season victories, the Raptors showcased a balanced attack that the Cavaliers struggled to contain:

RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram each dropped 20 points in their first meeting, proving that the Raptors have the wing depth to challenge the Cavaliers defensive rotations.

Scottie Barnes contributed a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and is the engine of the Raptors' transition game.

Something to note from the Cavs' side of things is the fact that they didn't have point guard James Harden in any of the previous meetings. The Cavs are 19-7 in 26 games with Harden since he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline in February for Darius Garland.

What's at Stake

For the Cavaliers, this series is about proving they can make a deep playoff run after securing home-court advantage. For the Raptors, they get a chance to make their presence known as they are in the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Playoff Schedule

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to tip off on April 18. While the exact times for Game 1 have yet to be announced by the league, the series will begin at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland due to their higher seeding.

Game 1 will be on Saturday, April 18 or Sunday, April 19.

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