Where are Raptors in latest NBA power rankings?
The Toronto Raptors are 3-4 after picking up two consecutive wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
Earlier in the week, the Raptors fell to the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, which is why the team stayed stagnant in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's latest power rankings. The Raptors stayed at No. 20 for a second straight week.
"After losing four straight games, the Raptors got weekend wins over the shorthanded Cavs and Grizzlies. They’re one of five 3-4 teams in the Eastern Conference," Schuhmann wrote.
"Having played four of their last five games against the Western Conference, the Raptors will now play 14 straight within the East. The start of a five-game road trip (Friday) is a return to Atlanta, where they won by 20 on opening night."
Raptors in familiar spot in NBA power rankings
The teams behind the Raptors in the power rankings are the aforementioned Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Raptors' wins have come with a bit of an asterisk because the Cavs and Grizzlies were playing shorthanded. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were all out in Cleveland, while Ja Morant sat for the Grizzlies due to a one-game suspension.
Schuhmann wonders whether this Raptors defense will be able to withstand teams when their opponent is at full strength.
"The Raptors’ feast-or-famine defense allowed almost 126 points per 100 possessions over their four-game losing streak, forcing turnovers, but also yielding too many layups, free throws and offensive rebounds," Schuhmann wrote.
"Then they got to play the Cavs without Donovan Mitchell and the Grizzlies without Ja Morant, and they allowed just 106 per 100 over the two wins. We could see if the improvement is real when they face two top-five offenses (those of the Bucks and Sixers) this week."
The Raptors defense before these two wins was abysmal and ranked among the worst in the NBA. They still have to prove themselves if they want to continue climbing in the power rankings.
The Raptors are back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season. Then, the Raptors head back out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks for their second NBA Cup game and the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back.