Why Gradey Dick’s 10-Point Performance vs. Mavs Signals a Shift in His Raptors Role

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick is going through the toughest season of his career as he is experiencing career lows in many major statistical categories.

Dick has been a victim of circumstance as his role has been eclipsed by the addition of Brandon Ingram, while second-year pro Ja'Kobe Walter has also taken strides. Dick got a chance to play 13 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks, which was the most he has played since Feb. 22. He scored 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field and impressed head coach Darko Rajakovic.

"In the best possible way, he went back and he put a lot of work in. He was going back at night to shoot. He was coming early and first in the gym in the morning to get shots, to put work in. He was just doing what he's supposed to do to put extra work, and that's what he needs to continue doing," Rajakovic said of Dick.

"That should not change, because he's playing in rotation now. There is a high expectation for him that he needs to put a lot of work in, because he's a very, very important player for us. I have a huge trust in him, and as a young player I just think that he's gonna continue developing. He is doing all the right things right now that he needs to do.

Dick Proves Himself For Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While Dick's performance against the Mavs won't necessarily push him back into the rotation, it's a sign that the team has a deep roster. Rajakovic explained how Dick has developed in the league and why he may be struggling.

"When you look at a history of high-level shooters, I think those guys stay four years in college, or they get drafted early, and they pick up on later what they need to do, because it is a very specific job. You need to come into the game and you need to knock down shots, especially if you like this season. He's coming off the bench and not putting too much pressure on an outcome, if that makes sense," Rajakovic said.

"You cannot put too much pressure on yourself if you missed the previous shot. Also, understanding that the shot is not the only thing that's going to keep you on the floor. There is a defense, rebounding, transition, and playmaking game that is changing the game, and players have got to be able to do multiple things to guard multiple positions. I think he's exactly where he needs to be for such a young player."

Dick got an opportunity to play frequently during his first two seasons because the Raptors were a rebuilding team. He hasn't necessarily regressed, but rather his situation has changed. He is still growing and developing and can become a strong player in the league with a long career, but he has to go through some growing pains.

Unfortunately for Dick, he isn't being awarded with the same opportunities that he was when the Raptors were in the lottery portion of the standings. This could lead to a trade in the offseason, but for now, the Raptors like where they are with Dick and hope he can continue to grow.

