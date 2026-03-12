Why Raptors Loss vs. Pelicans is Very Significant

The Toronto Raptors are heading home disappointed after a miserable 122-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center.

The Raptors came into the game as a big favorite, but they were ultimately outplayed by the rebuilding Pelicans, who entered the matchup with fresh legs after not playing for the last two days. Meanwhile, the Raptors fall for the second time in as many nights.

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard/forward Gradey Dick. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Raptors Lose Big One in Standings

The Raptors were keeping pace with the Pelicans in the first half, but things began to bottom out when they got into the meat of the third quarter. The Pelicans went on a 22-5 run, which gave them a double-digit lead. The Raptors trailed by as much as 19 points, but they were able to cut that down to 10 going into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors were able to cut their deficit down to just two points midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get. The Pelicans outscored the Raptors 27-18 in the final 10 minutes of the game to pull out the win.

It's another crunch time loss for the Raptors, who have been dealt several blows in the fourth quarter over the last couple of weeks. However, this game might be the worst loss in that stretch.

Dropping this game against the Pelicans, which was one of their prime chances of pulling out a road win, could have a lasting effect on the rest of the season.

The Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and were able to leapfrog them in the standings. The Magic are currently in fifth place, while the Miami Heat, fresh off Bam Adebayo's 83-point performance, are in sixth. The Raptors are now a half game back of them in seventh place, which puts them in position to participate in the play-in tournament.

There's still plenty of time for the Raptors to make up their loss against the Pelicans, but the difference between good and great teams is that great teams don't squander opportunities like these. The Raptors need to grow from this in order to be able to pull out bigger wins down the stretch of the season.

What's Next?

The Raptors are returning home to take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.