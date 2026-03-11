Raptors Get Good Injury News Before Pelicans Game

The Toronto Raptors' chances of winning against the New Orleans Pelicans are going up as the team is getting healthier.

After being labeled as questionable ahead of the game, the Raptors will have Jakob Poeltl and Trayce Jackson-Davis available against the Pelicans. Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange was the first to share the news.

Poeltl, Jackson-Davis Ready to Go After Missing Rockets Game

The Raptors missed their centers against the Rockets, and their absence played a large factor in how the team fared. The Raptors really missed them against the Rockets because they struggled to rebound.

"Rebounding was definitely a big part of the game. We did not do good good enough job in the first half," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said postgame. "They got seven offensive rebounds in the second quarter, three in the first quarter. Throughout the course of the game they just continued to dominate the glass.

"We turned it over we turned them over 18 times. I think that we did a good job there with our ball pressure. We did not convert good enough in transition. That was that was a big deal there. And honestly we had a bunch of wide open shots that shot did not go in tonight."

The Rockets are one of the best rebounding teams in the league, so that was a large part of the Raptors' struggles, but it didn't make things any easier knowing the team didn't have a player taller than Jonathan Mogbo, who stands 6-9.

The Raptors will still face some challenges against a Pelicans team fresh off a 20-point win from the weekend. They have two full days of rest going into the matchup and that could come into play against a Raptors team that just played a tough game against the Rockets. That being said, it will be a little bit easier for the Raptors with Poeltl and Jackson-Davis available for the game.

Now the Raptors have most of their full core back, and the only player missing the game is rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is dealing with a thumb sprain.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Pelicans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

