Five Big Stats From Raptors Win Over Bucks

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after pulling out a 122-94 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors have won five of their last seven and have not lost since before the All-Star break. Here is a look at five stats to know from the box score in the Raptors' latest win.

0 - Scottie Barnes' minutes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes looks to shoot against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes missed the game due to personal reasons. It's only the second game Barnes has missed this year, so the Raptors haven't played many times without them.

Despite the fact that the Raptors were missing their best player, they were able to fill in his void by playing by committee and pulling out the win.

6 - Raptors total turnovers

The Raptors only turned the ball six times in their win against the Bucks. Considering the best team in the league when it comes to taking care of the ball, the Boston Celtics, turns the ball over 12 times per game, this is a great showing from the Raptors.

The Raptors only give the ball up 14 times per game, which is good for eighth in the league. That number should be increasing after giving up just six against the Bucks.

31 - Raptors' largest lead

The Raptors may have struggled early in the game, but they were able to build a lead as large as 31. The fact that they were able to play dominant basketball on the road without their best player against a team that has been hot themselves lately is an incredible sign.

The Raptors will have stiffer competition in their next couple of games, so it will be interesting to see if it will translate against the best teams in the league.

32 - Immanuel Quickley's points

Immanuel Quickley was the leading scorer in the game with 32 points on 11 of 19 shooting. He really stepped up to the plate with Barnes on the sidelines and took it upon himself to help his team win.

Quickley needs to play more like this, more consistently, in order for the Raptors to have a chance in the postseason.

34 - Raptors' team assists

Quickley had nine of the team's 34 assists on 44 made field goals. The Raptors do a great job at distributing the ball on offence, and that was shown against the Bucks. They need to lean more into this when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next game.