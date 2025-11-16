Raptors' young bench unit surprises everyone, even Darko Rajakovic

After taking down the Indiana Pacers by 18 points on Saturday, the Toronto Raptors have improved to 8-5 on the season, winning seven of their last eight games with more favorable games ahead.

Of course, the Raptors were expected to beat the Pacers, who have only won one game this season, but their second unit was ultimately the difference-maker in Indianapolis. When the Raptors have needed a spark, they have been able to effectively turn to their bench, and even though it is filled with young, unproven players, they have made the difference.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic talked about the impact of Toronto's bench unit after their win over the Pacers, despite it being primarily composed of young players.

"I'm speaking a lot about our second unit, and our second unit outside of Sandro, everybody is in their first, second, or third year. Everybody is so young, and thank God those guys have amazing talent," Rajakovic said. "They're gelling really well as a group. They're improving, and they're all so very, very ambitious. They're hard workers. They are coming to every game ready to compete."

Diving into Toronto's bench

As Rajakovic mentions, Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is in his fifth season, is the most experienced veteran in the Raptors' bench unit, and the stretch five has been great. Through 12 games, Mamukelashvili has averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 59.4 per cent from the field and 44.8 per cent from three-point range.

Outside of Mamukelashvili, the Raptors' bench is very guard-oriented, with players like Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Gradey Dick being huge difference-makers. However, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been exceptional, averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. In Saturday's win, the rookie big dropped ten points on 4-6 shooting while playing hard-nosed defense.

Oct 31, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) walks on the court in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Rajakovic continued to give more individual praise to his bench players, saying how lucky he is to have this group of guys in their second unit.

"I'm very, very proud of Ja'Kobe, Gradey, Jamal, and Collin, who missed a couple of days with the sickness and came over here and he was able to help us tonight. It is a luxury to have this group of guys on the team," Rajakovic said.

The Raptors' starters have been very impressive in their own right, but this bench unit continues to surprise everyone as they make a difference. Sure, they do not have any Sixth Man of the Year candidates or a bench player who they would consider putting into the starting lineup, but they have constructed a group of well-rounded players who complement each other in their second unit.