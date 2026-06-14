Raptors Have Surprising Rank in 2027 NBA Title Odds

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are officially moving on to the 2026-27 campaign after the NBA Finals wrapped up in a five-game series upset win for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks held the second-best odds a year ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship against the Indiana Pacers at +750, and it proved to be a strong betting line. The Thunder were viewed as the favorite and finished as the Western Conference runner-up against the San Antonio Spurs, who had +2200 odds, good for 11th in the league.

The Raptors found themselves at +18000, which meant 20 teams ranked ahead of them. The Raptors ended up playing better than the initial odds suggested as they finished one win away from making the Eastern Conference semifinals. This year, the Raptors have slightly better odds at +10000, but 18 teams have greater chances than they do, according to DraftKings.

Raptors Still Have Long Odds at Title

The odds will certainly move and shake a lot throughout the season, but this offers a chance to see where the Raptors currently are in the grand scheme of the league. Here's a look at the full odds from DraftKings:

Team Odds Spurs +250 Thunder +250 Celtics +550 Knicks +700 Nuggets +2800 Pacers +2800 Lakers +3000 Cavaliers +3000 Pistons +3000 Timberwolves +3000 Heat +4000 Warriors +4500 76ers +5500 Rockets +6000 Clippers +7500 Magic +8000 Trail Blazers +9000 Hornets +9000 Raptors +10000 Hawks +10000 Wizards +12000 Suns +12000 Mavericks +12000 Jazz +20000 Pelicans +25000 Bucks +25000 Nets +25000 Grizzlies +50000 Bulls +70000 Kings +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Of the teams with worse odds than the Raptors, only the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns made it to the playoffs this season.

Does this mean the Raptors are one of the 12 worst teams in the league? No. The Raptors definitely prove they are in the upper half of the league this season. Only 10 teams were able to win more games than the Raptors did this year, and they also had a 16-win improvement from 30 to 46, which was one of the best in the league.

The Raptors have pushed the right buttons to get better as a team, but this ranking proves they still have a long way to go to reach their goals. Until they win a playoff series, the Raptors aren't going to be viewed as a true contender. Every team has to start somewhere, and if this season was proof of anything, the Raptors are just getting started.

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