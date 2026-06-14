Raptors Have Surprising Rank in 2027 NBA Title Odds
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The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are officially moving on to the 2026-27 campaign after the NBA Finals wrapped up in a five-game series upset win for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks held the second-best odds a year ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship against the Indiana Pacers at +750, and it proved to be a strong betting line. The Thunder were viewed as the favorite and finished as the Western Conference runner-up against the San Antonio Spurs, who had +2200 odds, good for 11th in the league.
The Raptors found themselves at +18000, which meant 20 teams ranked ahead of them. The Raptors ended up playing better than the initial odds suggested as they finished one win away from making the Eastern Conference semifinals. This year, the Raptors have slightly better odds at +10000, but 18 teams have greater chances than they do, according to DraftKings.
Raptors Still Have Long Odds at Title
The odds will certainly move and shake a lot throughout the season, but this offers a chance to see where the Raptors currently are in the grand scheme of the league. Here's a look at the full odds from DraftKings:
Team
Odds
Spurs
+250
Thunder
+250
Celtics
+550
Knicks
+700
Nuggets
+2800
Pacers
+2800
Lakers
+3000
Cavaliers
+3000
Pistons
+3000
Timberwolves
+3000
Heat
+4000
Warriors
+4500
76ers
+5500
Rockets
+6000
Clippers
+7500
Magic
+8000
Trail Blazers
+9000
Hornets
+9000
Raptors
+10000
Hawks
+10000
Wizards
+12000
Suns
+12000
Mavericks
+12000
Jazz
+20000
Pelicans
+25000
Bucks
+25000
Nets
+25000
Grizzlies
+50000
Bulls
+70000
Kings
+100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Of the teams with worse odds than the Raptors, only the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns made it to the playoffs this season.
Does this mean the Raptors are one of the 12 worst teams in the league? No. The Raptors definitely prove they are in the upper half of the league this season. Only 10 teams were able to win more games than the Raptors did this year, and they also had a 16-win improvement from 30 to 46, which was one of the best in the league.
The Raptors have pushed the right buttons to get better as a team, but this ranking proves they still have a long way to go to reach their goals. Until they win a playoff series, the Raptors aren't going to be viewed as a true contender. Every team has to start somewhere, and if this season was proof of anything, the Raptors are just getting started.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener