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Raptors Have Surprising Rank in 2027 NBA Title Odds

The Toronto Raptors have their sights set on the 2027 NBA Finals after the New York Knicks claimed the championship over the San Antonio Spurs.
Jeremy Brener|
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn.
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

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Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are officially moving on to the 2026-27 campaign after the NBA Finals wrapped up in a five-game series upset win for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks held the second-best odds a year ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship against the Indiana Pacers at +750, and it proved to be a strong betting line. The Thunder were viewed as the favorite and finished as the Western Conference runner-up against the San Antonio Spurs, who had +2200 odds, good for 11th in the league.

The Raptors found themselves at +18000, which meant 20 teams ranked ahead of them. The Raptors ended up playing better than the initial odds suggested as they finished one win away from making the Eastern Conference semifinals. This year, the Raptors have slightly better odds at +10000, but 18 teams have greater chances than they do, according to DraftKings.

Raptors Still Have Long Odds at Title

The odds will certainly move and shake a lot throughout the season, but this offers a chance to see where the Raptors currently are in the grand scheme of the league. Here's a look at the full odds from DraftKings:

Team

Odds

Spurs

+250

Thunder

+250

Celtics

+550

Knicks

+700

Nuggets

+2800

Pacers

+2800

Lakers

+3000

Cavaliers

+3000

Pistons

+3000

Timberwolves

+3000

Heat

+4000

Warriors

+4500

76ers

+5500

Rockets

+6000

Clippers

+7500

Magic

+8000

Trail Blazers

+9000

Hornets

+9000

Raptors

+10000

Hawks

+10000

Wizards

+12000

Suns

+12000

Mavericks

+12000

Jazz

+20000

Pelicans

+25000

Bucks

+25000

Nets

+25000

Grizzlies

+50000

Bulls

+70000

Kings

+100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Of the teams with worse odds than the Raptors, only the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns made it to the playoffs this season.

Does this mean the Raptors are one of the 12 worst teams in the league? No. The Raptors definitely prove they are in the upper half of the league this season. Only 10 teams were able to win more games than the Raptors did this year, and they also had a 16-win improvement from 30 to 46, which was one of the best in the league.

The Raptors have pushed the right buttons to get better as a team, but this ranking proves they still have a long way to go to reach their goals. Until they win a playoff series, the Raptors aren't going to be viewed as a true contender. Every team has to start somewhere, and if this season was proof of anything, the Raptors are just getting started.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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