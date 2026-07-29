One Player the Raptors Could Still Sign Before Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors can't do much with their roster until a verdict comes in regarding the Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention investigation. They can figure out who they want to offer the third and final two-way slot to.

One of the top candidates for that role is Seth Lundy, who impressed with the Raptors at the Las Vegas Summer League and was the team's leading scorer.

"The Toronto Raptors have just one two-way contract spot available, and Lundy, with his scoring, may have earned himself consideration for that spot, as it's hard for modern NBA teams to overlook near-44 percent outside shooting, even if it did take place merely in Summer League," Frank Urbina of HoopsHype wrote.

Why Seth Lundy Deserves Raptors' Final Two-Way Spot

Atlanta Hawks guard Seth Lundy pictured at media day. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lundy is 26 years old, so he isn't the player the Raptors should look for if they want to truly develop somebody. However, he can ultimately emerge into a player that can become a backend of the roster that can be signed on a cheap contract.

Lundy was chosen as a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and he played nine games for them during his rookie year. An ankle injury forced Lundy to undergo surgery, which led to him falling out of the league. He had a two-way contract during his second season with the Hawks, but was waived in the middle of that year. He ultimately caught on with the Los Angeles Clippers, but never appeared in a game for them.

It's been over two years since Lundy appeared in an NBA game, and this is the final year he is eligible for a two-way contract as a fourth-year pro. However, the timing makes perfect sense for Lundy and the Raptors.

The Raptors are going to have an expensive team if the Leonard trade comes through, and they will have an open roster spot because only 13 players will be on the team.

They can elevate one of the two-way players onto the roster, which could be Lundy, but it is more likely to be Jaden Bradley or Chucky Hepburn if that is the direction Toronto ends up going in because they have stronger ties to the organization. Bradley is a 2026 second-round pick and Hepburn has familiarity in Darko Rajakovic's system from his two-way contract last season.

That being said, Lundy is someone that can be converted from a two-way contract to a standard deal that costs a lot less compared to a veteran with more service time in the NBA.

This tactic and utilizing this two-way spot in this way could be what the Raptors need to create the most value for their squad in the long run.

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