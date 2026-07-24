LeBron James Signing with 76ers Means Raptors Must Trade for Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league is reacting to LeBron James' decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN insider Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

"BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN," Charania tweeted.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

LeBron James Becomes Raptors Rival After Signing with 76ers

The move comes after weeks of teasing an official announcement and a free agency tour that also featured his former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat as possible destinations. However, he is trying something new by calling Philadelphia home for the time being.

With the move, the Sixers become an instant title contender. LeBron joins a starting lineup that features Tyrese Maxey, last year's No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid. That rivals some of the best lineups in the league, including the Raptors.

The Raptors are now tasked with responding to the Sixers' decision to sign the league's all-time leading scorer.

LeBron also shared his thoughts about the move on social media.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," James said in a statement.

"The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

"I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!"

How Raptors Respond to LeBron's Decision

The Raptors have been a key cog in the offseason so far after agreeing to acquire Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the deal is paused until an investigation into Leonard and the Clippers in regards to allegations of salary cap circumvention comes to a conclusion, which may not take place until the end of training camp.

It's a tough time for the Raptors, but LeBron's decision amplifies the need for the Raptors to have this trade complete. The Sixers are pushing all of their chips in for a championship, which makes it very hard for the Raptors.

The 76ers are viewed as a top contender in the Eastern Conference after making it to the second round of the playoffs this past spring. Since then, they've acquired Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics and now they have LeBron signed for the next two seasons. That may be enough to make them a favorite to win the East over the incumbent champion New York Knicks.

Even with the potential Leonard trade, the Raptors have an uphill battle to get to the top of the Eastern Conference. Without it, they might not even stand a puncher's chance.

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